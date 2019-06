$ keytool -genkey -keyalg RSA -alias xakep -keystore ks.keystore -validity 10000 -keysize 2048

Enter keystore password:

Re-enter new password:

What is your first and last name?

[Unknown]: Xakep User

What is the two-letter country code for this unit?

[Unknown]: RU

Is CN=Xakep User, C=RU correct?

[no]: yes

Enter key password for

(RETURN if same as keystore password):

Re-enter new password: