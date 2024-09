PS C:\Users\andrv> Get-PSReadlineKeyHandler

Basic editing functions

Key Function Description

Enter AcceptLine Accept the input or move to the

next line if input is missing

a closing token.

Shift+Enter AddLine Move the cursor to the next line

without attempting to execute

the input

Backspace BackwardDeleteChar Delete the character before the

cursor

Ctrl+h BackwardDeleteChar Delete the character before the

cursor

Ctrl+Home BackwardDeleteLine Delete text from the cursor to

the start of the line

Ctrl+Backspace BackwardKillWord Move the text from the start of

the current or previous word to

the cursor to the kill ring

Ctrl+w BackwardKillWord Move the text from the start of

the current or previous word to

the cursor to the kill ring

Ctrl+C Copy Copy selected region to the sys

tem clipboard. If no region is

selected, copy the whole line

...