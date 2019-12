$ nmap --script=broadcast-dns-service-discovery

Starting Nmap 7.60 ( https://nmap.org ) at 2018-09-18 11:40 EDT

Stats: 0:00:03 elapsed; 0 hosts completed (0 up)

NSE Timing: About 0.00% done

Pre-scan script results:

| broadcast-dns-service-discovery:

| 224.0.0.251

| 80/tcp privet

| txtvers=1

| ty=Brother DCP-L2540DW series [ACD1B8XXXXX]

| note=Brother DCP-L2540DW series

| url=https://www.google.com/cloudprint

| type=printer

| id=10d70d78-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX

| cs=online

| Address=10.105.0.3

…snip…