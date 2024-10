http :

# filter checks if the template should be executed on a given request

- pre-condition :

- type : dsl

dsl :

- method == POST

- len( body) > 0

condition : and

# payloads that will be used in fuzzing

payloads :

injection : # Variable name for payload

- " '"

- " \ " "

- " ; "

# fuzzing rules

fuzzing :

- part : body # This rule will be applied to the Body

type : postfix # postfix type of rule ( i. e., payload will be added at the end of exiting value)

mode : single # single mode ( i. e., existing values will be replaced one at a time)

fuzz : # format of payload to be injected