#!/ usr/ bin/ env python3

from lib. core. enums import PRIORITY

__priority__ = PRIORITY . NORMAL

def dependencies () :

pass

def tamper ( payload , ** kwargs ) :

"""

This accepts the payload that SQLMap will send to the

target, then returns the formatted payload

"""

if payload :

# Do stuff to the payload here. Probably best to

# set a new variable and return that once you

# manipulate it however.

pass